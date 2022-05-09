Inspection continues for the Clays Ferry Bridge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this news release serves as an update. Routine bridge inspection continues for the Clays Ferry Bridge (B00153N). The operations will be in effect at the Fayette-Madison County line.

Interstate 75

Monday, May 9 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Northbound – the right/slow lane will be closed at milepoint 98

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford Counties

