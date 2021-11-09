INOAC Group North America to expand in Springfield, create 49 jobs

$13.7 million investment will support new business with Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced INOAC Group North America LLC, a manufacturer of plastic, rubber, polyurethane and composite products for automotive and other industries, will expand its operation in Washington County and create 49 well-paying, full-time jobs with a more than $13.7 million investment.

“We are experiencing tremendous economic growth throughout the commonwealth, and it is great to see INOAC add to that momentum with this expansion of its Springfield facility,” Beshear said in Tuesday’s announcement. “The addition of nearly 50 well-paying jobs in Washington County is great news for the community and Kentucky’s rapidly growing automotive industry.”

The investment in new equipment and technology and building upgrades at INOAC’s facility on Industry Drive in Springfield comes in response to new business to supply products for Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville. The 49 new jobs created through the project will include production operators, team leaders and quality and material handling positions. Currently, INOAC employs more than 330 people at the Springfield plant. The project is scheduled for startup in the fall of 2022.

“INOAC is excited to continue our strong relationship with Ford and the Kentucky Truck Plant with this significant investment. This project will support our continued growth in this region, building on our longstanding relationship with Ford and the Springfield community,” said Roger Dawes, president of INOAC Group North America.

Opened in Springfield in 1990, INOAC Group North America manufactures thermoset, thermoplastic, elastomeric and emerging material products. The company produces interior products for automotive customers such as Ford, Toyota and Honda. Products include instrument panels, interior trim, armrests, headrests, noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) components and seat cushioning. INOAC also manufactures materials for the packaging, consumer products, medical, electrical, construction, industrial machinery and IT equipment markets.

The company is a subsidiary of Japan-based INOAC Corp., which operates throughout Asia and North America. Currently, nearly 200 Japanese-owned manufacturing, service and technology-related facilities operate in the commonwealth, employing approximately 47,000 Kentucky residents.

INOAC is among the nearly 5,000 manufacturing-related facilities in the state, which employ more than 250,000 people. Kentucky excels as a national leader in manufacturing, with about 13% of its workforce holding a job in the sector compared to the U.S. average of 8.5%.

Washington County Judge/Executive Tim Graves said INOAC’s continued success is vital for the community’s future.

“INOAC is a leading manufacturer in their field, and one of our largest employers. This project is just another testament to their commitment and importance to this community,” Judge/Executive Graves said. “We look forward to seeing this expansion take shape and are excited about INOAC’s future in Washington County.”

Springfield Mayor Debbie Wakefield welcomed the company’s growth and support of the local workforce.

“We are thrilled to see INOAC continue their growth and more than 20 years of investment in Springfield,” Mayor Wakefield said. “They are not only one of our top employers, but an excellent community partner!”

Daniel Carney, executive director of the Springfield-Washington County Economic Development Authority, noted the company’s diverse manufacturing presence.

“INOAC brings quality and expertise to everything they do, which is why they are a global leader across a variety of fields in manufacturing and innovation,” Carney said. “We are blessed that they not only call Springfield home, but that they continue to invest and grow in this community.”

To encourage investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in October preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $550,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $13.7 million and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 49 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years; and

Paying an average hourly wage of $25 including benefits across those jobs.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

In addition, INOAC can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers. Those include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.