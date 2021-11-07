Inmate who failed to return to jail Saturday sought

He was on court-ordered pass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington authorities are searching for an inmate who failed to return to the Fayette County Detention Center Saturday.

Inmate Alan Dewayne Tatman failed to return to the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government Division of Community Corrections from court ordered pass on Nov. 6, according to the detention center. He was released at 9 a.m. for a court ordered pass and was scheduled to return on 11/6/2021 at 5 p.m. but failed to do so.

Tatman was being held on charges of: two counts of Theft By Unlawful Taking and one count of Failure to Appear for a charge of Burglary 3rd degree. In addition, he was being held on two warrants for Probation Violation out of Jessamine County.

Tatman is a white male, 47 years of age, 5’7”, 185 lbs., brown hair, and hazel eyes with a date of birth of 09/30/1974.

Anyone with information should call 911.