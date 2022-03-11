Inmate saves deputy during medical emergency

The jailer is thanking an inmate for his "heroic" actions

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An inmate saved a deputy during a medical emergency, according to the Jessamine County Jailer.

The jailer says around noon Tuesday, a deputy was driving a crew of four inmates back to the jail that had been picking up litter as part of the roadside litter program. That’s when the jailer says the deputy’s sugar level bottomed out and he passed out at the wheel while driving on Chrisman Mill Road.

The deputy says one of the inmates, Terry Smallwood, was in the passenger seat at the time. According to the jailer, Smallwood reached from the passenger side of the vehicle and applied the brakes, safety coming to a stop.

The jailer says after stopping the vehicle, Smallwood put it in park and began to provide care for the deputy, who is diabetic, until first responders arrived.

According to the jailer, Smallwood’s actions stopped a chain of events. The jailer said if Smallwood has not responded as he did, the vehicle could’ve crashed and people could’ve been hurt. The jailer also says the deputy could have gone into a diabetic come if he hadn’t received care in the amount of time he did.

The jailer thanks Smallwood for his heroic actions, that the jailer says saved lives.