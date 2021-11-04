Inmate found dead in Fayette County Detention Center cell

Investigation under way, no details on cause

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 38-year-old inmate was found dead early Thursday morning in the Fayette County Detention Center.

According to jail administrators, at 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Community Corrections staff found Terry Allen Spencer unresponsive in his bed.

Corizon Medical staff members, who provide medical services at the jail, called 9-1-1. Attempts by Corizon, Corrections officers, and the Lexington Fire Department to revive Spencer were unsuccessful, the jail said in a statement.

Spencer was pronounced dead at the jail by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office at 1:16 a.m.

Lexington Police and the Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause and manner of his death. Such an investigation is normal in the case of an in-custody death. The jail will conduct an internal investigation, which is also routine, the jail statement said.

Sources tell WTVQ ABC 36 News the early indication is Spencer hung himself using a bed sheet. He was in a general population cell with 10 other inmates but had put up a blanket around his bunk for privacy which is not uncommon and raised no suspicion until an inmate noticed he wasn’t breathing, the sources said.

Spencer was incarcerated on Sept. 8 for two charges of failure to appear, two charges of theft by unlawful taking, a count of driving on a suspended license and another traffic violation.