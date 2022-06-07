Inmate escapes in Lexington, Police say she’s not a danger to the public

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An inmate is on the loose after escaping during transport to Nicholas County.

According to Lexington Police, they received a call around 3 p.m. about an inmate who had escaped near New Circle and Russell Cave Road.

Police say the woman escaped during transport with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.

She was being taken from Fayette Co. Detention Center to Nicholas County for a court hearing for drug-related charges.

Police say its unclear how she escaped.

They say there was a delay between the time the inmate escaped and when the call came in.

Police say she is not a danger to the public and she will get more charges once she is found.