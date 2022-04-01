Inmate dies in custody at Franklin County Regional Jail

28-year old Mark Connolly III was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the jail

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frankfort Police and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office are investigating after an inmate died in custody at the Franklin County Regional Jail, according to The State Journal.

The report says 28-year old Mark Connolly III, of Frankfort, was found unresponsive the morning of March 31, 2022. He was pronounced dead at the jail, according to the newspaper report.

Citing records, the report says Connolly had been indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury last June on charges of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), second offense; promoting contraband and being a persistent felony offender.

Jailer Jake Banta told the newspaper right now he suspects that illegal drugs are to blame for Connolly’s death and that it’s usually fentanyl, but he’s waiting on the official autopsy report for the cause and manner of death.

Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory is handling the arrangements.