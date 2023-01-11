Injury crash in Danville caused by Lexington man driving under influence, police say

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A three-vehicle injury crash in Danville on Tuesday night was caused by a Lexington man who was driving under the influence, police say.

According to a Facebook post from the Danville Police Department, police responded to a three-vehicle intersection crash on Hustonville Road/Danville Bypass.

Jerod Smith, of Lexington, allegedly failed to stop his car at the intersection and ran into an SUV. The impact caused the SUV to run into a truck.

A 15-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the truck, was taken to a local hospital.

The man driving the SUV who Smith hit with his car was cited for no operator’s license and no insurance. Smith was given a field sobriety test, which he failed, police say.

He was taken to a local hospital for an injury, and once treated, was booked into the Boyle County Detention Center.

Smith is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.