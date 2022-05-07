Injuries, damage reported in Pulaski County following Friday storms

PULASKI CO, Ky (WTVQ)- Cleanup efforts are underway in Pulaski County after storms swept through the area Friday.

“We had some intermittent flooding. Different areas also had flash flooding,” said Pulaski County deputy judge Dan Price.

Price says hundreds were without power. He also said people were injured after four mobile homes were flipped on their side.

I think only one of them were taken to the hospital,” Price said. “And I think we had two children that were entrapped in mobile homes. Fortunately, with our dispatch, along with first responders, we were able to get there quick enough and make a great benefit to our community.”

There was also damage at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside. Storms caused damage to the scoreboard and buildings.

Price urged caution as power is restored and the debris is cleaned up.

“We’re one of the largest geographical counties in Kentucky. And we are currently hard at work trying to get utilities back on. So plan, we prepared because sometimes outages can last, I’ve seen them up to minutes, to hours, even to weeks,” Price said.