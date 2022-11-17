Inflation impacting holiday prep for emergency shelters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With rising prices, people are struggling to make ends meet whether it be paying bills or putting food on the table. The holiday season can already strain wallets but with higher costs all around this year due to inflation, some families are having to stretch their money even further.

As a result, several emergency shelters around Lexington say more people are coming forward to ask for help with meals, but shelters aren’t immune to the higher costs of supplies either.

“This year, we have seen an increase in our food costs of about 23%. Some of that is inflation, I know everybody is dealing with that, the other part is we are also seeing an increase in the number of people that are coming here for meals. That increase has been about 19%,” says Kim Livesay, director of development at the Lexington Rescue Mission.

The higher price tag is especially painful as each of these organizations prepare to feed hundreds of people for Thanksgiving.

“Our group that always donate the Thanksgiving meal, which is for 600 people, you know they are paying one and a half times,” says Ginny Ramsey, director and co-founder of the Catholic Action Center.

Despite the rising costs, shelters say they’re seeing about the same amount of donations across the board. The shelters say Lexington is one of the most generous cities they know.

“I know it’s a sacrifice for people and because they are making that sacrifice, so we are able to feed more people this year than we ever have before,” says Livesay.

“We’re hoping that continues through year end because we do have higher fundraising goals this year because we are trying to offset higher expenses,” says Katie Vogel, development director at the Hope Center.

Donation information for the Hope Center can be found on its website linked HERE.

The Catholic Action Center will be having a drive-through and walk-up Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day (November 24) from 4:30-6:30 P.M. at 1055 Industry Rd in Lexington. To donate to the Catholic Action Center, check out the link HERE.

The Lexington Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving dinner will be on Wednesday November 23rd from 5-7 P.M. at Broadway Christian Church. It will be the organization’s first sit-down Thanksgiving meal since the pandemic. Donation information can be found on its website HERE.