Inflation at record levels, area charity feeling impacts

A report Tuesday showed inflation has skyrocketed at the fastest pace in 40 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Inflation is taking a toll on the US economy: in a report out today, it’s soared to new highs at the fastest pace in 40 years.

While soaring prices have everyone concerned about everything from grocery store bills to gas prices, organizations like the Catholic Action Center must still provide much-needed resources to the most vulnerable in our communities.

According to the center’s director Ginny Ramsey, penny pinching at the center hasn’t been this dramatic since the Great Recession in 2008.

“We’re feeding you know, 150 people 3 to 4 times a day,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey says the organization depends on about 62 donors to provide almost 7,000 meals a month for the people at the center, but fears what might happen if inflation continues to drive grocery prices up.

“The fear is, and the Lord will provide and the community will provide, but it is impacting our volunteers and our donors so much that for them to keep this up with the higher cost of food. It’s going to be a challenge,” said Ramsey.

According to The Associated Press, overall costs rose nearly 9 percent from December 2020 to March, skyrocketing quicker than it has since 1981. Adding to the center’s concerns are the rising gas prices.

“You know, we used to be able to figure that it would cost 25 dollars a night for the Compassionate Caravan to go out. Nope. No more. almost 75 every time it pulls out,” said Ramsey.

However, her biggest concern is for the community, especially families and seniors. She stresses that the summer will be particularly difficult, when kids are out of school and the need for food is greater.

“We partner with the summer feeding program through Fresh Approach. And we will be asking volunteers and others to help us in that because that’s going to need to be expanded as the cost of groceries will make it difficult if not impossible for families to buy groceries and pay their rent,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey says it’s time for the community to step up and help each other, especially our most vulnerable, during this time of need.