Inflatable company, church team hold Easter egg hunt

Organizers say about one thousand people showed up for the event and more than 800 pounds of candy was given out.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- There were many Easter egg hunts this weekend, including one event that included inflatables.

Big Bounce Nation inflatables teamed up with Lafayette Church of the Nazarene in Lexington Saturday, for its’ second annual Easter egg hunt.

Organizers say about one thousand people showed up for the event and more than 800 pounds of candy was given out.

The event featured bouncy houses, food, and pictures with the easter bunny.

“We just like to bring something good to the community, especially after the past couple of rough years with COVID and everything,” said Big Bounce Nation Owner Dewey Burge. “Just to see all the smiles and laughter from the kids. We’re all about the kids here with us and that’s what we’re doing it for.>

Burge says there are plans to bring the event back next year.