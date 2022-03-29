Indictment arrest in Laurel County

Darius Allen faces drug charges and wanton endangerment involving a police officer

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Louisville man was arrested on an indictment warrant from Laurel County on Monday, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 30-year old Darius Allen was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging wanton endangerment, first degree – police officer is victim; fleeing or evading police, first degree– motor vehicle; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree – first offense; possession of a controlled substance, first degree – first offense – heroin; persistent felony offender I.

He was taken to jail in London.