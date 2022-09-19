Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son enters plea

CINCINNATI (AP) – An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

Thirty-three-year-old Heather Adkins of Shelbyville is scheduled for sentencing later this month in Hamilton County.

A kidnapping charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Prosecutors said Adkins drove from Indiana to Tennessee to drop off two of her three children with a friend but abandoned her son on a dead-end street in Colerain Township near Cincinnati.

Officials said the boy, who is nonverbal, was spotted by passing motorists as he tried to wave down cars in the rain.