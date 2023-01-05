Indiana State Police body-cam footage shows Idaho suspect pulled over, minutes after being stopped by deputy

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WTVQ) — Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was pulled over twice in Hancock County, Indiana on Dec. 15, 2022, officials told ABC affiliative WRTV.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing four college students at the University of Idaho in November 2022. His white Hyundai Elantra was one of the first major developments in the case before he was identified as the suspect.

The Hancock Sheriff’s Department stopped the Hyundai on I-70 on Dec. 15 around 10:41 a.m. for “the violation of following too closely,” WRTV says.

You can watch that video below:

Two men were in the vehicle, with the driver being identified as Kohberger; they can both be seen in the body-cam footage. Kohberger was released on a verbal warning for following another vehicle too closely. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says that at the time of the traffic stop, information on the suspect for the Idaho crimes had not been released, therefore the officer was not aware of any relation between the white Hyundai Elantra and the murder case.

At 10:50 a.m., just minutes after being stopped by the Hancock County deputy, the same white Hyundai was pulled over by Indiana State Police for the same violation of following too closely.

The state trooper conducting the traffic stop was also wearing a body-worn camera, WRTV says.

The trooper released the men with a verbal warning that can also be heard in body-cam footage.