Indiana man charged with child exploitation after online joint sting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – A partnership with local and federal law enforcement agencies has led to the arrest of Trai Kendall, 23, of French Lick, Indiana for child exploitation charges.

Kendall was arrested and charged with one count each of prohibited use of an electronic communications system (Class D Felony) and attempted promotion of a minor in a sex performance (Class C Felony).

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Cyber Crimes Unit worked with the United States Secret Service, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Lawrenceburg Police Department in an online joint sting operation that led to the arrest.

Kendall is being held in the Shelby County Detention Center, and his bond is set at $15,000.