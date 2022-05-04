Incident involving bullets at GRC sparks rumors, message to parents

The superintendent says bullets were found in the floorboard of a car being worked on at the school as part of a class

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The superintendent of the Clark County Public School system spent part of Wednesday squashing rumors about a gun at George Rogers Clark High School.

Supt. Dr. Molly McComas sent a statement to parents saying bullets were found in the floorboard of a car that was being worked on at the high school as part of a class. She says a student took the bullets out of the car and threw them at another student in the school hallway and bathroom.

She says the incident was immediately investigated and addressed.

Here is the statement the superintendent sent to parents:

CCPS Families, We had an incident at GRC today that we want to bring to your attention as we have received several concerned calls. A car was being worked on at school as part of a class and bullets were discovered in the floorboard of the car. Unfortunately, one student had a lapse in judgement and took them out of the car and threw them at another kid in the hallway and a bathroom. When the report of bullets being found was reported, it was immediately investigated and quickly addressed. Coupled with this, we had a report of a picture of a gun circulating through apps and social media. This was also fully investigated and found to be unsubstantiated.

As with any report of a threat or concern, our administration acts quickly and utilizes all of our resources. We have amazing School Law Enforcement Officers that work hand in hand with administration. We utilize our camera system to quickly narrow investigations. Most of all, we have amazing students that let teachers and administrators know. We even contact outside law enforcement for guidance in many cases for extra guidance.

We hope this communication puts your mind at some ease knowing that we take any report seriously and that we want to operate with transparency. Tonight over dinner, please remind your student how important it is to use good judgement and to trust teachers and leaders by sharing anything they hear about that may cause alarm or pose a threat.