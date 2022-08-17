Incentives offered at Kentucky State Fair if you get your COVID vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Association of Health Plans is offering a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic at the State Fair — and if you get your vaccine, or boosted, you could win an unlimited ride wristband or a $25 gift card.

This is the second year the fair will host the pop-up clinic, with the first day being Thursday.

To get your vaccine or booster, go to booth B419 in the Health Horizons Pavilion in South Wing B. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are closed on Sundays.

Medicaid members may also be eligible to receive an incentive offered by their health plan in addition to the KAHP giveaways.

“Offering vaccines and incentives in non-traditional environments has been a winning formula,” said KAHP Executive Director Tom Stephens in a press release. “We had tremendous traffic at the Fair last year. We also gave away gas cards at a June pop-up clinic during the KY High School Athletic Association Baseball and Softball Championships and we’re proud to vaccinate 700 people.”