Inaugural Pinnacle Jazzfest held in Berea

The event featured several live jazz bands from around the Commonwealth. There were also arts, jewelry, and accessory vendors.

BEREA, Ky (WTVQ)- The Historic Boone Tavern Hotel in Berea was the site of an all-day event that brought jazz music back to the city.

Event organizers say COVID forced them to think outside the box, so they decided to hold an event that placed a spotlight on jazz music.

“There hasn’t been a focus or spotlight on jazz music in this area,” said organizer Laura Bost. “So we thought it was a great way to bring some of that community into the area and highlight folks who are doing jazz in the community.”

Organizers say they’re hoping to bring the event back next year.