Inaugural “Leading with Kindness” awards, honoring Wayne B Smith

Five people and business were awarded for their time committed to bettering the community.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since the 80’s, Sayre Christian Village in Lexington has provided assisted living for seniors in the area., growing over the years with the support of many volunteers but one man left a big impact: Wayne B Smith.

“He was one of the most generous people, and so influential to central Kentucky, to the Christian churches and to Sayre Christian Village,” says Karen Venis, CEO of Sayre Christian Village. “We would not be where we are today had he not been involved in our ministry.”

To honor the legacy Wayne Smith left following his death in 2016, Sayre Christian Village created an award in his name for people in the community who go above and beyond to help others.

“These folks that are the award winners today, they not only helped what Sayre Christian Village is doing, they helped their community, they helped Lexington and central Kentucky really just continue,” says Venis. “Their gifts are so impactful to much more than what we do here on our campus.”

Smith’s daughters were at the award ceremony Wednesday and helped present the “Leading with Kindness” awards to five people and businesses in Lexington that embody the spirit of Wayne Smith.

“All these people gave in a different way, but they all gave from the heart and we were just so honored and thrilled and it was all well-deserved,” says Smith’s daughter Jana Thore.

“I’m just glad his legacy lives on,” says Smith’s daughter Judy Speakes. “I mean, that speaks volumes and you can’t think back on Wayne Smith without smiling.”