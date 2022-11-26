In-store shopping back to pre-pandemic levels

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With stores closing during the COVID-19 pandemic, more people turned to online shopping for the holiday season. With the pandemic more in the rearview mirror now, stores say they’re seeing a return in pre-pandemic levels of shopping.

Local businesses were hit especially hard during COVID so they say it’s really great to see shoppers back out in person again after two years. Some small businesses like Kentucky Branded say it’s seen a constant flow of people all throughout Black Friday, even with extended hours.

Kentucky Branded says its sales don’t end on Black Friday, new sales will be out for Small Business Saturday and there will be more discounts online for Cyber Monday.

“Everybody’s so excited and happy to be in here which has been awesome. We’ve been blaring Christmas music and it’s just been a ton of fun,” says Amanda Steele, Kentucky Branded manager. “People have been, like I said, in great moods so it’s just been awesome. It’s been an awesome day sales-wise, employee-wise, it’s been great all-around.”