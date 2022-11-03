In-person early voting begins

Early voting is November 3, 4, and 5 ahead of Election Day, November 8

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In-person, no-excuse, early voting is now underway for Kentuckians looking to cast their ballot before Election Day next Tuesday.

Thursday kicked off three days of early voting this year, which includes a Saturday. In Fayette County, you’re able to vote early at the Lexington Senior Center.

“I think this should be the way it’s done all the time. It’s just convenient for everybody, it’s no hassle, the lines aren’t long, it’s just a really good way to do it,” said voter Dan Patrick.

Don’t forget to bring a valid ID, like your driver’s license. If you’ve chosen to fill out a mail-in ballot instead, you can drop it in the Fayette County Clerk’s Office drop box. Absentee ballots must be in by 6 PM November 8th.

According to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, this election is a decisive one for the Commonwealth, with a lot of high-interest races on both city and county levels as well as the state-wide level, possibly pointing to high voter turnout. Voters will also see two amendments to the Kentucky Constitution on the ballot.

“I think it’s a beautiful day, I hope the turnout is great, let’s do our part as Americans and do what we do best, keep America great,” said voter Anthony Cooper.

This year’s ballot is a bit longer, so allow yourself extra time and come prepared knowing how you plan to vote.

The Lexington Senior Center is located at 195 Life Lane and is open for early voting from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

To find an early voting polling location in your area, visit elect.ky.gov