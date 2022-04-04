Improvements proposed for Richmond Road in Fayette County

The upgrades would include a series of Restricted Crossing U-Turns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Modifications are proposed for the Richmond Road/Athens-Boonesboro Road Corridor in Fayette County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it would like to improve safety and traffic flow for the area.

According to the Transportation Cabinet, the upgrade would include a series of Restricted Crossing U-Turns (RCUTS) along the route. RCUTS are a type of intersection that has been proven to be highly-effective for reducing delays and making roads safer. They are significantly less expensive than constructing additional travel lanes.

The number of left-turn conflict points are reduced. In addition, the layout of an RCUT allows for the traffic signal to be operated with only two signal phases. This means that motorists spend less time stopped and waiting for a green signal.

For more information and public input please visit: https://RichmondRoadImprovements.com

Comments from the public will be accepted through April 30 via the website.