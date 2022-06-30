Improvement project continues for the Roundabout in Lexington

The Roundabout is located on Old Frankfort Pike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Work continues for the Roundabout in Lexington on Old Frankfort Pike. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a curb will be added to the outside edge of the Roundabout. In addition, the area will be resurfaced. The section for the work is from 350 West of Alexandria Drive extending to 150 feet east of Alexandria Drive. The Transportation Cabinet says drivers should expect delays on Thursday from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday.

The scheduled work times are:

Thursday, June 30 through Friday, July 1 – 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday

Old Frankfort Pike/KY 1681