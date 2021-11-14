Impressive air rifle scores lift Rifle past Memphis Sunday

Kentucky rifle team will return to action next Saturday at 8 a.m. ET vs. Akron at home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The University of Kentucky rifle team completed it’s perfect home weekend Sunday as all five members of the squad’s air rifle lineup posted 590 scores or higher to give the Wildcats a 4717-4658 victory over Memphis inside Barker Hall.

Kentucky earned the win over Memphis with a 2338 in smallbore and 2379 in air rifle. All five NCAA countable athletes scored a 590 or greater in air rifle to give UK its second-highest season total in the discipline. Memphis posted a 2315 in smallbore and 2343 in air rifle. The Wildcats used strong performances in both disciplines Saturday to claim the Kentucky Long Rifle Match trophy over Morehead State and Murray State.

“It’s always tough to compete back-to-back days, but I was happy with how the team battled today,” UK head coach Harry Mullins said. “We obviously left a few points out there in smallbore, but they regrouped and fought hard to put up a good number in air rifle. We know what we have to work on this week in training and will look to complete the fall season on a high note next Saturday against Akron.”

The top five individual performers at the match were all clad in Kentucky blue. Senior Will Shaner took home the top individual spot, earning a 589 in smallbore and season-high tying 596 in air rifle for an aggregate of 1185. Junior Mary Tucker posted a 581 in smallbore and 597 in air rifle for a 1178 overall, while senior Mitchell Nelson posted a 584 in smallbore and 591 in air rifle for a 1175 aggregate. Junior Jaden Thompson finished fourth overall at the match, scoring a 584 in smallbore and 590 in air rifle for a 1174. Thompson shot a perfect 200 in prone – the only competitor on either side to claim that honor. Senior Richard Clark rounds out the top five with a 1173 overall, earning a 578 in smallbore and season-high tying 595 in air rifle.

Junior Mason Hamilton and freshman Tori Koepelen both competed in smallbore at the match. Hamilton posted a 580 in the discipline, while Kopelen posted a 571. Junior Emmie Sellers and freshman Allison Buesseler performed in air rifle, earning a 589 and 588, respectively.

Memphis was led at the match by Angeline Henry, who scored a 581 in smallbore, 591 in air rifle and 1172 total. Kaylene Castillo posted a 1167 aggregate, while David Crenshaw earned a 1161.

Kentucky will return to action to complete its fall season next Saturday as it plays host to Akron. Spectators are invited to watch smallbore scores up in Barker Hall and enjoy free breakfast starting at 8 a.m. ET. The range will be open to spectators for air rifle. All spectators are required to be masked while inside Barker Hall or the UK Rifle Range. Admission is free.