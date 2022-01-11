Images released of woman accused of robbing Dollar General in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they say was caught on security cameras robbing a Dollar General on Sunday.

Investigators say the woman walked into the store on Center Drive just after 5:30 p.m., handed the cashier a note demanding money, took cash from the register and left in a black car. Police say a witness described the car as a “cube” type vehicle.

The woman was last seen heading toward Southern Hills Drive, according to police.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity or the robbery case, contact Richmond Police at 859-624-4776 or email: detective@richmond.ky.us