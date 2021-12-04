Image released of men wanted for questioning in attempted storage unit thefts

Deputies say the storage buildings are off KY 490 in East Bernstadt

EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office released a security camera image of two men wanted for questioning in a case of attempted thefts from storage units.

Deputies say the storage buildings are off KY 490 in East Bernstadt.

Anyone with information on the identities of the two men should contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600, or personal message the office on its Facebook page at Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, or email gacciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com

Investigators say any information received will be kept strictly confidential.

Deputy Brent France is leading the investigation.