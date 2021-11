Image released of Food City theft suspects in Whitesburg

Police say the suspects stole more than $500 worth of merchandise

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Whitesburg Police released a security camera image of two people wanted in connection to the theft of more than $500 worth of merchandise from the Food City in Whitesburg.

Anyone with information about the case or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Whitesburg Police at 606-633-2737. People can remain anonymous.