“I’m a walking miracle”: Lexington bar holds fundraiser for “Dave”, Conley family

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- “A walking miracle” is how Dave Dileonardo feels now nearly six weeks after being shot by the same man who’s also accused of shooting and killing Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley.

If you’re ever at Rose and Jim’s Bar on Georgetown Road, you’ve probably met Dileonardo. He’s a normally a regular. But, for the past several weeks, he’s been at home recovering.

“Dave is doing great, he’s in good spirits. After five surgeries, he’s doing as great as any-one could. He still has one more to go. So hopefully, we’re just helping him rest and gear up for this next surgery,” says spokesperson Leigh Oakley.

Dave declined to go on camera but says he’s about as good as he was before the shooting.

To help Dave’s recovery, as well as the Conleys, Rose and Jim’s bar owners held a benefit Saturday.

The benefit included live music, a silent auction and raffles, a corn hole tournament and kids activities.

“Our goal is to raise as much money as we possibly can to help these people out. They need it. Dave was laid up in the hospital. And of course, this police officers family, they’re gonna need all the help they can get, so we’re doing what we can,” says Bubba Marshall of the American Legion, who is also a motorcycle rider.

The American Legion Post 313- also held a bike ride with nearly 40 riders taking part.

Oakley says Dave is still without a vehicle as it still sits in police custody. It’s being used as evidence in the case against the accused shooter, but is expected to be returned in September.

“(Dave) still has to make payments and insurance and all of that. He’ is still out of work obviously until he is able to get back on his feet and fully recovered. So it’s just the essentials and that’s kind of what we’re here for today is just trying to get him to not want for anything or need because it was just a crazy thing that happened. And random. So we’re just trying to show him as much love as we can,” says Oakley.

A community coming together to help those who are still in need nearly six weeks after the unimaginable.

If you couldn’t make it out to the event, you can still donate here.