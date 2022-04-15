Illinois man sentenced in Kentucky to a year in caviar sale

Daniel Allen pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) – An Illinois man has been sentenced to a year in prison after admitting he illegally caught sturgeon and sold the fish roe to a caviar distributor in Tennessee.

Officials said 44-year-old Daniel Allen of Brookport, Illinois, pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act, which makes it illegal to transport and sell fish that were taken in violation of state law or regulation.

The federal prosecutor’s office says the shovelnose sturgeon were caught out of season using illegally sized mesh nets along the Ohio River on the Kentucky-Illinois border.

The prosecutor’s office said Allen also caught sturgeon near the Smithland Lock and Dam in an area closed to commercial fishing.