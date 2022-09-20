I-75 wrong-way driver indicted by grand jury

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The wrong-way driver who collided head-on with another vehicle on I-75, killing three people, has been indicted by a grand jury in Laurel County.

The Sentinel Echo reported Joshua Poore, a 21-year-old from California, is charged with three counts of murder from the crash.

The crash happened on I-75 near exit 38 in Laurel County in July, when investigators say Poore was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-75 and hit a car head-on, killing all three people in the car.

Toxicology testing after the crash showed that Poore’s blood alcohol level that night was 0.22, which is more than three times the state’s legal limit.

Because Poore was under the influence, he is being charged with three counts of murder, in compliance with the state’s statutes.

He’s set to appear back in court in December.