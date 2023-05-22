I-75 shutdown after multi-vehicle wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- According to the Lexington Fire Department, the Fayette County Coroner is on scene of a deadly accident on I-75.

Fire department officials say a two vehicle collision happened at the 113 exit of I-75 southbound.

The department says the crash happened around 9 p.m., and involved a wrong way driver.

At least one additional person has been taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

I-75 southbound is expected to be shutdown for several hours.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.