I-75 S back open after tanker truck collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

5/15/23

I-75 South has reopened. The road was shut down for several hours.

5/14/23

Emergency first responders are on the scene of a collision on I-75 southbound.

The lane is shut down at Newtown Pike due to a crash involving a tanker truck.

Traffic is being re-routed to the Newtown Pike exit.

ABC 36 has reached out to police for information and will update you as we learn more.

Picture credits given to @LexWrecks