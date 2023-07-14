I-75 repaving underway between Man o’ War/Clays Ferry Bridge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Expect more traffic delays — I-75 repaving between the Man o’ War and Clays Ferry Bridge exits began Friday.

The project, which affects both north- and southbound lanes of I-75, includes asphalt re-pavement and road rehabilitation of nearly 10 miles.

The project is expected to be finished on Oct. 1.

Below are road closures associated with both sides of I-75:

Southbound Single lane closure (left lane) between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday Single lane closure (left lane) between 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday Single lane closure (left lane) between 12 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday Double lane closures (left and middle lanes) between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday

Northbound Double lane closures (left and middle lanes) between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday Single lane closure (left lane) between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday Single lane closure (left lane) between 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday Single lane closure (left lane) between 12 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday



The Kentucky Transporation Cabinet says that although this is the expected schedule, work/closure schedules may change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors.