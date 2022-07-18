UPDATE: I-75 north has reopened after crash in Whitley County

No estimated reopening time has been given

UPDATE (7/18/22) – Transportation officials say I-75 north has reopened in Whitley County after a crash.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the interstate reopened at 1 p.m.

ORIGINAL POST (7/18/22)

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers are asked to find a detour after a fatal crash on I-75 north in Whitley County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, an accident has shutdown I-75 north at mile marker 23.

Kentucky State Police says a person died in the crash. They have not yet been identified.

There’s no estimated reopening time right now.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC36 for updates.