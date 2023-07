I-75 NB reopens after crash on Clays Ferry Bridge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A car crashed off of Clays Ferry Bridge on 1-75 northbound around 5 a.m. Tuesday, causing significant traffic impacts.

Officials say it was a single-vehicle crash; only one person was involved, and they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the crash, traffic was heavy with only one lane open.

Officers reopened all lanes shortly after 8 a.m.