I-64 ramp closure takes effect in Franklin County

Overpass bridge repairs prompt closure for three days

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of the temporary closure of an Interstate 64 ramp starting Tuesday, Dec. 14, in Franklin County.

The I-64 West off-ramp (exit 53A) to U.S. 127 South toward Lawrenceburg will be closed for up to three days, or Friday, Dec. 17. The closure is so crews can continue repairs to the U.S. 127 overpass bridge. Motorists can avoid the closure by following alternate route: I-64 West off-ramp (exit 58), turn right to go U.S. 60 North, turn left to go Ky 676 West (East-West Connector), turn left to go U.S. 127 South toward Lawrenceburg.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.