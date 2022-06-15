I-64 East lane closure set for Thursday in Franklin County

Crew cleaning ditches along the rock cuts

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A lane is scheduled to be closed Thursday, June 16, on Interstate 64 East in Franklin County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The left lane will be closed from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. between mile marker 53 and mile marker 55 (near Old Lawrenceburg Road/KY 420 overpass).

According to KYTC, crews will be ditching the rock cuts.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says drivers should use caution and heed signage while traveling through the work zone. The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.