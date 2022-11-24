Husband accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving Eve

Lexington police say the man called 911 and allegedly reported himself for shooting his wife

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A deadly shooting in Lexington left two families hurting the day before Thanksgiving. At this time, the identity of the woman killed has not yet been released.

Lexington police say just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, a man called the police saying he shot his wife. When police got to the home, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times inside. She was declared dead at the scene.

“It’s horrible for the, you know, what’s happened. Just in another person taking a person’s life but here at thanksgiving and this, you know we’ve got two families that are here,” says Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

This tragedy happened in the Masterson Station neighborhood on Bay Colony Lane, an area most people describe as quiet.

“Great neighborhood. From what I understand, neighbors know neighbors. You know, it’s a good neighborhood and friendly,” says Ginn.

Ginn says someone else was inside the house at the time and saw what happened but no one else was hurt. Ginn says he believes a domestic dispute led to the shooting.

“There’s not a whole lot that police can do about domestics,” says Ginn.

Lexington police arrested Stephon Henderson, 59, and he’s being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. Henderson has been charged with murder, violating an Emergency Protective Order (EPO) and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

At the beginning of November, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city had seen more domestic violence homicides this year than ever before. Gorton announced earlier this month the implementation of ‘It’s Time’, a new domestic violence prevention campaign for the city with Phase Two bringing the conversation into communities set to start in January.