Hunting and fishing store in Nicholasville accused of illegal raffling

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A hunting and fishing store in Nicholasville is accused of taking customers’ money for raffles and then not giving winners their prizes.

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky Department of Charitable Game and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife recently opened an investigation into Whitetail Heaven Outfitters for illegal raffling.

Owners of Whitetail Heaven Outfitters are accused of taking money from customers for a chance to win a prize from a raffle and then not paying out those prizes.

The business was allegedly promoting gambling by taking thousands of dollars, which violates Kentucky Gaming Law, according to the sheriff’s office.

A search warrant was executed on the business on Wednesday, including Whitetail Heaven Elite Outdoor Superstore as well.

If you’ve been a victim, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 859-885-4139 or tips@jessaminesheriff.org.