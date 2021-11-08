Hundreds of jobs available, new Amazon delivery center

A new fulfillment center in Lexington will bring new jobs to the community.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hundreds of jobs are coming to Lexington as Amazon cut the ribbon for its newest delivery center off Newtown Pike. Amazon says this delivery location is still hiring as it looks to grow operations.

The fulfillment center says it’s already seeing tens of thousands of packages daily and it only expects that number to increase with time. Amazon gave a tour of its 141,000 square-foot delivery station and says it’ll house the latest Amazon technology.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton says she’s excited Lexington’s new delivery center is up and running just in time for all of the holiday packages. Amazon says this fulfillment center is the last stop between you and your package.

“The community is extremely supportive here, the elected officials have been extremely supportive of Amazon, it’s full of hard-working people who are just great associates and then there’s also the fact that there’s customer demand here,” says Clinton Caudill, Amazon senior regional manager. “So when you combine those three things, it’s just a great place to have a building.”