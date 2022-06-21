Hundreds take part in 4th annual Kentucky Recovery in the Workplace Conference

Kentucky Chamber Foundation hosts conference with more than 200 taking part

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Local businesses came together Tuesday afternoon for the 4th annual Kentucky Recovery in the Workplace Conference. The Kentucky Chamber Foundation hosted the conference which featured more than 200 business leaders, educators and industry experts.

According to organizers, discussion focused on the state’s substance use disorder crisis and ways to help people in recovery reenter the workforce and stay employed.

Former director Lakisha Miller says everyone sharing positive job experiences with recovering addicts can help break the stigma.

“We have brought together businesses, workforce partners, education partners, communities resources to really help business understand how do I find this talent, how do I effectively train and onboard these indivduals, but most importantly retain them and have an transformational experience,” explained Miller.

Miller says in the last two years, the Kentucky Chamber Foundation has successfully recruited more than 40,000 fair chance job opportunities.