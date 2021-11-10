Human remains investigated in Wayne County

Remains found in a field in rural area Tuesday night

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wayne County investigators, the Kentucky State Police and the Wayne County Coroner’s office are investigating skeletal human remains found Tuesday night in a field off Highway 92 East in the Oil Valley community south of Monticello, according to radio station Z93 Country.

The remains were found at about 9 p.m., but few other details have been released. Earlier, investigators said it was too early to tell whether it is a male or female or a cause of death, according to the station.

According to the KSP, the remains have been sent for an autopsy and analysis today and that ‘rapid DNA’ might provide some early clues as to the sex, potential identity and other directions for investigators.

KSP detectives remain on the scene looking for evidence.