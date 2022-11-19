Human remains found near I-75

The Fayette County coroner says the partial skeletal remains were found near the Paris Pike exit ramp

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is conducting a death investigation after human remains were found Friday at around 2:10 p.m. near I-75. The Fayette County coroner says the partial human skeletal remains were found near the Paris Pike exit ramp off of I-75 Northbound.

The coroner says there is currently an ongoing search to find additional remains. The investigation into the identity of the remains and how that person died continues.

Investigators say anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.