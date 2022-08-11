Human remains found in wooded area in Goddard

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ)

1:55 p.m.

Fleming County Coroner Winston Grannis says the remains were those of a human, and they have been identified.

Grannis will release the person’s name once next-of-kin is notified.

1:28 p.m.

Kentucky State Police is investigating after possible human remains were found Monday in the Goddard area of Fleming County.

Detectives and troopers were called to the scene, where they located what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area. The remains were sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

An investigation is ongoing.