Human remains found in Knox Co. believed to be those of missing man

GRAY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Human remains found in a wooded area in Gray are believed to be those of a man missing since late May, police say.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday around 6:30 p.m., human remains were found near Hall Circle. Officers searched the area, where they found the remains, after a West Knox fireman found a backpack.

Due to where the remains were found, it’s believed they belong to a Gray man who went missing on May 24.

The remains were sent to a medical examiner in Knoxville, Tennessee for an ID and to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is being handled by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.