Human remains found in Boyle County

PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 7:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Boyle County.

The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains were removed by the Boyle County Coroner and will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859.623.2404.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Frank Thornberry. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Boyle County Sheriff’s Office and Boyle County Coroner’s Office.