Human remains found at downtown Lexington construction site, home of former city cemetery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Human remains were found at a construction site on Scott Street in Lexington Friday morning, which was also the home of a former cemetery.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, the site was home to a city cemetery that filled up because of the cholera epidemic.

While crews were working, rain came and washed out the side of a 20-foot ditch. This is the fourth time Ginn has been called out for remains in this area in the past two weeks, he told ABC 36.

On one person, Ginn said he was able to find “pretty much the entire skeleton.”

He doesn’t believe there was any criminal intent; it appears the remains were supposed to be here from the cemetery.

The remains will be taken back to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further evaluation.

Lexington police also say this is not being treated as a death investigation.

Scott Street is located in downtown Lexington close to the University of Kentucky campus.