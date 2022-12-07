‘Human fetus’ remains found on Paris Pike

Human fetus remains were found in a shallow grave at a property in the 5000 block of Paris Pike on Tuesday, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office released the information in an email Wednesday, saying detectives found the shallow grave and exhumed the fetus, which had been buried recently, after receiving information on the matter. The fetus was sent to the Kentucky State Police lab for testing.

No other details were immediately released.

