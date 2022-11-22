How to stay precautious amid flu, COVID and RSV season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With flu, COVID and RSV season here, Wild Labs, in partnership with Wild Health, is reminding people about precautions to stay healthy.

Because COVID restrictions have loosened, health officials say people may be more susceptible to illness this year because their immune systems haven’t been exposed in a while.

Wild Labs says everyone six months and older is recommended to get a flu vaccine, a COVID shot is also encouraged and after spending time with family and friends, before going back to school or work, you’re encouraged to get tested if you have any symptoms.

“The level we were at in the beginning of November is what we would see in a really bad RSV year in December or January. We had a really early spike which makes us concerned we are going to see a later spike of RSV. At the same time the same thing with flu. We are way off our numbers compared even in a bad flu year,” said Dr. Carl Seger, VP of Clinical Operations at Wild Lab.

Other tips include stocking up on supplies and medicine, frequent handwashing and disinfecting heavily touched surfaces.

Testing locations in the Lexington, Georgetown, Nicholasville and Wilmore areas include the following:

Northside Clinic Testing: 1390 N. Broadway

Southside Clinic Testing: 650 McCubbing Drive

On-demand testing: Wild Labs comes to you